Fresh N Lean Makes the Mediterranean Diet Easy With Latest Meal Offerings

ANAHEIM, Calif.–Fresh N Lean, the #1 organic sourced meal delivery service, today announced the expansion of their meal offerings with the launch of a Mediterranean Diet meal plan as the latest offering to make dietary changes easy and effective with a variety of delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options, all ready to eat in 3 minutes. Fresh N Lean is the first RTE company to offer a Mediterranean Diet meal plan. Other Fresh N Lean dietary plan offerings include Clean Keto, Paleo, Protein+, Whole30® Approved, Vegan and more.

“We are constantly striving to meet the needs of customers with the belief of food being medicine, and in the power of healthy meals to combat chronic diseases. The Mediterranean Diet plan offers meals that are satiating and satisfying for the ever-growing number of people embracing this lifestyle plan,” said siblings Laureen and Thomas Asseo, co-CEOs of Fresh N Lean.

“We know the Mediterranean Diet promotes health and longevity through a multitude of studies over many years and throughout the world,” added Dr. Paul Goodman, Chief Medical Officer of Fresh N Lean. “Essentially, you’re feeding your body with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans, nuts and healthy oils to reduce inflammation and support brain function, promote heart health, regulate blood sugar levels, and help prevent chronic disease.”

Consistently ranked among the best dietary plans for overall health and wellness, the new meal plan will be offered nationwide starting April 25. Unprocessed meals made from natural and organic ingredients will including chicken fajita scramble with zucchini, squash and tomatoes; tofu scramble with impossible sausage; salmon with brown rice and caramelized onions; aioli chicken sausage with vegetables; almond crusted cod; chicken parmesan; roasted eggplant caponata with cod; creamy carbonara beans with mushrooms; spiced cauliflower with shrimp, and many others.

Subscribers of Fresh N Lean have a variety of meal plan offerings, can elect up to three ingredients to eliminate in their chosen menu, and can order 5+ meals weekly, with the selection of delicious dishes varying each week. All meals are chef-cooked, doctor and nutritionist-backed, and convenient solutions to promote a healthier life.

About Fresh N Lean:

Fresh N Lean is the leading independent technology, marketing & manufacturing platform currently disrupting the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sector for healthy, Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals. The company specializes in over 100 organically sourced dishes covering keto, paleo, Whole30, vegan, protein and now Mediterranean diets, all completely free of preservatives, gluten, hormones, and added. Founded in 2010 and led by sister-brother duo Laureen and Thomas Asseo, Fresh N Lean continues to lead the revolution in human potential through healthy eating delivered fresh to your door. By providing quality nutrition that is easily and deliciously prepared, customers can get their time back and improve their wellbeing as part of achieving their goals and optimizing their performance. More information about Fresh N Lean is found at freshnlean.com or follow Fresh N Lean on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.