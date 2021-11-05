Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Announces Voluntary Recall Six Green Salads and Chicken Caesar Wrap

Out of an abundance of caution, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is voluntarily recalling the products listed below today.

Our production team, while preparing these items for our retailers, found a couple of pieces of brown hard plastic in a supplier ingredient, which could be a choking hazard. There have been no reports of injury due to the consumption of these products.

Photos of the Products Impacted in Package and UPC Codes

No other products, other than the ones listed with sell-by dates below, are impacted by this voluntary recall.

UPC/Product Codes Affected:

UPC Item Recalled Net Weight Package Sell-By Date 72251525049 Chef Salad 12.6 (357g) 10-24-21 72251525050 Chicken Caesar Salad 10.0 oz. (283g) 10-24-21 72251525051 Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad 13.1 oz (371g) 10-24-21 72251525202 Garden Side Salad 6.95 oz. (197g) 10-24-21 72251525214 Mexican Side Salad 6.95 oz. (197g) 10-24-21 72251525133 Southwestern Style Salad 12.5 oz. (354g) 10-24-21 72251525064 Chicken Caesar Wrap 12.5 oz. (354g) 10-23-21

Products Available at the following Retailers:

Kroger Mid Atlantic Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio

Food Lion Stores in Virginia and North Carolina

Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, VA (only)

Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, VA

All of the retail locations have been notified and are removing the product from the shelves.

Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.

For more information: Consumers with questions should contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

About Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods (UHF) began in February 2010 upon the sale of Ukrop’s Super Markets’ 27 retail locations and Joe’s Market. Retaining its kitchen and bakery manufacturing facilities and a distribution center, Bobby Ukrop and his two sons-in-law, Scott Aronson and Chris Kantner, launched the business by providing prepared foods and baked goods to its former stores (that were acquired by Martin’s which has since been sold). Its foods are delivered to hundreds of supermarkets and retail locations six days a week in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Its retail customers now include: Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Libbie Market, Publix, The Fresh Market, The Market at 25th Street, and Wegmans. In addition, UHF operates Catering by Ukrop’s, a food truck, and Ukrop’s Market Hall, a retail store offering the “best of” its products. The company employs nearly 400 associates and gives 10% of its pre-tax profits back to the community as it works to nourish lives by sharing its passion for food and families. www.ukropshomestylefoods.comExternal Link Disclaimer

2001 Maywill Street, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230 ukropshomestylefoods.com 804-340-3000