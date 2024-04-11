Home Style Foods, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Kowalski Simply Sides – Jack’s Potato Salad

FDA Deli April 11, 2024

Home Style Foods, Inc., of Hamtramck, MI, is voluntarily recalling 43 cases of “Kowalski Simply Sides – Jack’s Potato Salad” due to an incorrect label resulting in an undeclared egg allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Kowalski Simply Sides – Jack’s Potato Salad were distributed in Michigan to 25 stores including 21 Kroger locations, Diamond Dot Market, Holiday Market Royal Oak, Larry’s Foodland, and Tenuta’s Market.

The recalled product is labeled on the top and front as Kowalski Simply Sides – Jack’s Potato Salad and has sell by date of 04/29/2024. The back label containing the Nutrition Facts and Ingredients is incorrectly labeled as “Very Berry Strawberry”, in a 16oz round plastic deli cup.

BrandProduct
Kowalski Simply SidesJack’s Potato Salad
Sell By: 04/29/2024
16 oz Deli Cup
UPC: 754721282701

Home Style Foods, Inc. has had no reported illnesses to date related to Kowalski Simply Sides – Jack’s Potato Salad.

During the filling of the cups the incorrect label was applied to the back of the product. During routine documentation review the error was discovered by Quality Assurance.

Consumers may return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Home Style Foods Inc. at (313) 874-3250.

The voluntary recall is being conducted and coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration.

