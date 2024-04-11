River Bear American Meats Launches in Rocky Mountain Region Whole Foods

DENVER, Colo.— River Bear American Meats, a Denver-based salumeria and smokehouse that uses old world techniques to make new world cured meats, now has three salamis available at Whole Foods stores in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Kansas and Montana. This launch represents the first step in River Bear’s plans to grow its national retail distribution.

Rolling out this spring, shoppers can expect to find three salamis from River Bear American Meats including Dry Chorizo (a traditional Spanish-style recipe made with American pork, Spanish paprika, cumin, coriander and garlic), Habanero Orange (made with American pork, habanero chiles and orange zest), and Colorado Beef Green Chile (a 100% beef salami made with Colorado Angus beef and Pueblo Green Chile Peppers).

All of River Bear’s products are humanely raised, antibiotic and hormone-free and made with no junk and no fillers, just the family farm-raised, hand-trimmed good stuff. To ensure this standard, the company works exclusively with a co-op of family-owned farms in the Midwest and Colorado that are committed to a strict code of responsible animal husbandry. River Bear is both SQF (Safe Quality Food) certified, and a USDA inspected producer with significant production capacity poised for national growth.

In addition to salamis, River Bear also produces nitrate-free heritage pork bacon; a variety of chef-driven deli meats including capicola, ham, salami cotto, corned beef, pastrami and smoked turkey; beef hot dogs; summer sausage; and smoked Andouille.

All of River Bear American Meats products can be found online at riverbearmeats.com.

