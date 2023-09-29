Introducing Three Sisters Meats — The Epicurean’s Chorizo for Impeccable Charcuterie

BOISE, ID – Gatherings are experiencing a renaissance this year. From Sunday Night Football parties to holiday celebrations, people have returned to their pre-pandemic social schedule. What better way to enjoy company than over a unique and flavorful charcuterie board, steeped in tradition. Charcuterie boards made the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot List” in 2023 and they are showing no signs of slowing down.[1] The cured meat category is expected to near $2 billion by 2025.[2] Three Sisters Artisanal Meats traditional chorizo is so indicative of this trend that it was recently featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets. From the hills of León, Spain, to intimate gatherings with family and friends, Three Sisters is a must-have for any shared charcuterie board.

Three Sisters founder, Jaime Fernandez, started making chorizo with his family as a child. The recipe has been passed down through generations, tracing 200 years to a village near León. Once Fernandez realized that he had something special to share with the world, he spent years perfecting the U.S.-based curing and packaging process. Today, Three Sisters is an award-winning chorizo brand that balances rapid growth with a dedication to quality and tradition.

“Three Sisters chorizo has allowed me to share our family traditions with communities across the United States,” said Fernandez. “Quality and tradition are our top priority; with every batch of Three Sisters chorizo, I ask, ‘is this something that my grandparents would be proud of?’”

Three Sisters chorizo is the most authentic recipe on the U.S. market, featuring chorizo’s defining flavor, pimentón, a fiery red pepper from the province of Extremadura. Pimentón gives Spanish chorizo its distinctive color, smell, and, most importantly, taste, enlivening gatherings large and small with an authentic Spanish flavor.



Three Sisters’ dry-cured chorizo is made from a multigenerational family recipe using only 100% sustainably raised pork and nine all-natural ingredients. Three Sisters’ chorizo has a 350-day guaranteed shelf life, is certified nitrite/nitrate free, certified gluten-free, dairy and nut free, and does not contain sugar, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Three Sisters’ chorizo is a clean-label, USDA-approved product, using the highest-quality craftsmanship to make a uniquely delicious and versatile product that can be the focal point of a charcuterie board or incorporated into a variety of dishes. Soon, they will redefine the category with chorizo snack bites, chorizo snack sticks, and a line of traditional Northern Spanish embutidos.

Three Sisters Artisanal Meats dry-cured chorizo is currently available in 3oz or 6oz packages at 3sistersmeats.com and in select retailers.

ABOUT THREE SISTER’S CHORIZO

