Veroni Debuts as the Official Italian Charcuterie Sponsor of The Houston Open 2022

Correggio (Ital – Veroni, the first Italian brand of the Luncheon Meat in the US*, continues a revered Italian tradition at the Houston Open 2022 – one of the premier PGA TOUR events in Texas. From November 10 to 13, Veroni was the official Italian charcuterie sponsor. In the spectacular setting of the Memorial Park Golf Course, the Italian brand created premium food experiences delighting foodies and golf fans alike with its charcuterie imported from Italy. After successful sponsorships at the top US tennis tournament, Veroni is ready to impress the golf sector.

“We are honored to be the charcuterie sponsor of the Houston Open 2022, which comes after successful sponsorships of tennis tournaments and culinary events”, says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. “These sponsorship activities represent great opportunities to let American consumers have a bite of Italian tradition and appreciate the passion for good food passed down in our family. The tasting experience is the only way to comprehend the concept of imported charcuterie”.

Spotlight on the high-quality of Veroni’s authentic Italian charcuterie in Lexus Club 18, the exclusive lounge area of the Memorial Park Golf Course that includes open-air stadium seating along the golfers’ right side of the 18th hole. In this comfortable lounge area, spectators have experienced a first-class view of the finishing hole of the Houston Open, while indulging in delicious charcuterie boards crafted with the US best-selling products of Veroni. Those who prefer the courtyard to follow the tournament have enjoyed authentic Italian deli meats under the shade of Veroni-branded umbrellas.

Veroni’s sponsorship activities in 2022

2022 has been a year of great visibility for Veroni thanks to a well-structured sponsorships strategy choosing the most popular sport and culinary events in the States. From New York’s most renowned culinary Festival to the most important tennis tournaments like Miami Open, Washington City Open, and Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Veroni is elevating its brand of high-quality imported from Italy charcuterie amongst the US sport and food fans.

Since 2016, the historical Italian cured-meat maker has been the first Italian company to import made-in-Italy salami to the US, sliced in the company’s New Jersey plant. As a historical, family-owned company, Veroni aims to bring the experience of fully enjoying authentic Italian charcuterie to the life of American consumers. The tasting experience is the only way to fully understand the high quality of Veroni charcuterie. Therefore, the Italian brand wraps up the year with a bang thanks to the Houston Open, the first golf tournament sponsored by Veroni.

*(Source: 3rd quarter, IRI segment US Luncheon Meat 2022)

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of its headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made salumi into the USA, which is sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve their flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.