Brooklyn Cured Snack Packs to Launch at WFFS

Four new premium and pork-free snack packs are available to kick off 2024

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured is expanding into the convenience and snacking sector with premium pairings and flavored cheeses. The company is launching four new Snack Packs SKUs that are truly differentiated as they include top-selling beef charcuterie items paired with unique cheese flavors, making these items some of the only pork-free products in the category.

The company will show samples of the new items for first time at the Winter Fancy Food Show from January 21 to 23 in Las Vegas at Booth #758.

Brooklyn Cured’s four new Snack Pack SKUs are:

Smoked Beef Salami & Gouda: New York City deli style smoked beef salami paired with a creamy gouda

New York City deli style smoked beef salami paired with a creamy gouda Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami & Rosemary Gouda: Red wine beef salami paired with an aromatic rosemary gouda

Red wine beef salami paired with an aromatic rosemary gouda Bresaola & Gouda: Air dried beef prosciutto paired with creamy gouda

Air dried beef prosciutto paired with creamy gouda Bresaola & Truffle Gouda: Air dried beef prosciutto paired with a luxurious truffle gouda

With a selection of Brooklyn Cured’s award-winning beef charcuterie and flavorful, aromatic cheeses, these new products offer a convenient, protein-packed snack with a premium twist.

“Our goal is to diversify consumers’ options in the premium snacking category,” says Brooklyn Cured founder, Scott Bridi. “We are confident that our bold packaging and unique flavor profiles will stand out to consumers on store shelves and incrementally increase sales for retailers nationwide.”

The new Snack Packs are available to ship to stores in March. Suggested retail price for Brooklyn Cured Snack Packs is $6.99-$7.99 with a case pack of 12, and a 120-day shelf life.

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and fine-dining technique. Our artisanal product line includes innovative flavors of salami, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Our flavor profiles are inspired by the culinary diversity of Brooklyn neighborhoods that have attracted hard-working people from all over the world.