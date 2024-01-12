Karoun Dairies to Exhibit New Dairy Products at the Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

Award-winning manufacturer and distributor further expands portfolio of specialty ethnic food and beverage products under Karoun®, Parmalat® and Gopi® brands

SAN FERNANDO, CA – Karoun Dairies, an award-winning manufacturer and distributor of specialty ethnic dairy products, will exhibit at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, being held January 21-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company, which appeals to multicultural populations and mainstream consumers alike, will debut ten exciting, new products under its specialty brands Karoun, Parmalat and Gopi at booth #426 West Hall. Karoun Dairies is part of Lactalis USA, a leader in dairy offering an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands at national and local levels.

Karoun is expanding its wide variety of Mediterranean style specialty dairy foods by introducing a traditional Mediterranean style Labne in three flavors: Original, Tzatziki, and Chipotle. Karoun Labne offers a distinctive, tangy flavor, accompanied by a rich and creamy texture, and live, active probiotic cultures. Additionally, Karoun will unveil Ghee, available in 16 oz. and 32 oz. options. Perfect for sautéing, dipping, grilling, frying, basting, sauces and more. Karoun Ghee offers a robust, nutty flavor that complements a wide array of cooking techniques. Karoun is also introducing two unique Feta cheeses: Bulgarian Buffalo Cheese and Lactose Free Sheep’s Milk Cheese.

Parmalat, a worldwide brand best known for Ultra High Temperature (UHT) shelf-stable milk products, will debut three new rich and flavorful Cremoso Yogurt flavors at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show: Plain, Honey, and Honey Strawberry. Launching these three new yogurt flavors extends and builds upon the legacy of the Parmalat brand.

Completing the lineup of 2024 product launches, Gopi, a brand under the Karoun umbrella celebrated for its award-winning yogurt, lassi, paneer, and malai, will launch a Masala Paneer cheese, available in 8 oz. and 14 oz. sizes. Gopi’s Masala Paneer combines the milky and mild taste of paneer with the earthy, aromatic flavor profiles of masala.

“We are thrilled to have another strong presence at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show and introduce ten delicious new products to consumers and industry partners alike,” said Rostom Baghdassarian, CEO of Karoun Dairies. “As consumer palates continue to diversify, we take immense pride in offering high-quality dairy products that are not only rooted in heritage but also resonate with a diverse and broad audience.”

“The Winter Fancy Food Show is the premier Show for industry professionals to discover products that will be trendsetters and bestsellers in 2024,” said Bill Lynch, president of the Specialty Food Association. “The SFA created the Fancy Food Shows to help expand consumption of specialty foods and beverages, and we’re excited that Karoun Dairies will be among the innovative makers (manufacturers) sharing their high-quality products with Show attendees.”

Each year, thousands of industry professionals attend the Winter Fancy Food Show for product discovery, trendspotting, networking, and education. The 68th Winter Show will feature more than 180,000 specialty foods and beverages from more than 1,000 global makers, as well as hot trends from the SFA Trendspotter Panel, category-specific pavilions, the NEW NOW NEXT Pavilion featuring incubators and startups; education sessions for professionals at every stage of their business journey, and presentation of industry Leadership Awards for Equity and Opportunity, Citizenship, Vision, Sustainability, Outstanding Buyer, and Emerging Leader.

Owned and operated by the not-for-profit Specialty Food Association, the Winter Fancy Food Show is a trade-only event. For more information on the show, please visit specialtyfood.com, and for more information on Karoun Dairies visit www.karouncheese.com.

About Karoun Dairies

Founded in 1992, Karoun is an award-winning manufacturer and distributor of specialty ethnic food and beverage products, including cheeses, yogurts, yogurt drinks, spreads and dips. Through a diverse base of retailers and distribution channels, the Company’s products appeal to a fast-growing multicultural population, as well as to mainstream consumers who are increasingly adopting ethnic cuisines. Winner of over 170 best-in-class awards, Karoun’s high-quality, branded products have a loyal following across the nation. The Company is strategically located in the dairy-rich state of California, with a distribution center in San Fernando and a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Turlock. Karoun cheeses and yogurts are made with Real California Milk from cows free of growth hormones*. Specialty brands include Karoun®, Gopi®, Arz®, Queso Del Valle®, Damavand® and Yanni®. For more information, please visit www.karouncheese.com.

Karoun Dairies is part of Lactalis USA, which is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers a strong, well-regarded portfolio of dairy products in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Londonderry, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.stonyfield.com, www.siggis.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $194 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows—which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards—which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, and year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

*No significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rbST-treated and non-rbST-treated cows.