Busseto Foods Launches Another Innovative “Charcuterie Kit”

Busseto Foods Deli March 13, 2023

The building of charcuterie boards is hotter than ever before. California manufacture Busseto Foods is launching another “Charcuterie Kit” into the market in March 2023.

The new kit comes with 10 items and includes a serving platter and storage lid. In case the consumer is intimidated assembling a board, Busseto has included a QR code with a step-by-step video tutorial and a step-by-step pictogram with the product.

Creating a beautiful charcuterie board can now be done in minutes and at an affordable cost with quality products.

To Learn More: Visit Busseto.com I Visit @bussetofoods on Instagram

