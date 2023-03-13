FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Trader Joe’s Chicken Salad Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked, ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product may contain cashews a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The fully cooked, RTE chicken salad products were produced on March 4, 2023. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view label]:

12-oz. clear plastic trays containing “TRADER JOE’S Wine Country WHITE CHICKEN SALAD WITH Cranberries & Pecans.” with a best by date of 3/12/2023.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-34834” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that cashews were found in the chicken salad product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Taylor Farms at Customercare@taylorfarms.com or 855-455-0098. Media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Taylor Farms at press@taylorfarms.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.