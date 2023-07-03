Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., DBA Alexander & Hornung Recalls Brookside Brand Fully Cooked Beef Wiener Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., doing business as Alexander & Hornung, a Saint Clair Shores, Mich., establishment, is recalling approximately 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may actually contain smoked sausage, which contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the wiener product label.

The fully cooked beef wiener items were produced May 3, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view label]:

2-lbs. vacuum-sealed packages labeled “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” with the lot code 3121, case code 07658, and sell by date of 8/1/23.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST 10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations throughout Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that one of their customers reported receiving product labeled as beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage. The vacuum-sealed packages labeled as beef wieners were then found to contain the smoked sausages.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703 and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kerri McClimen, Vice President of Alexander & Hornung, at 833-900-7762 or email at kerrim@alexander-hornung.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.