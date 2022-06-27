USDA Proposes Modifications to Kiwifruit Marketing Order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a proposal to modify the handling regulations prescribed under the federal marketing order for kiwifruit grown in California. The proposed rule was published on June 17, 2022 in the Federal Register and provides a 60-day public comment period. Comments are due by August 16, 2022.

This action would revise the size and uniformity requirements for all varieties of Actinidia chinensis species of kiwifruit regulated under the marketing order. A corresponding change would be made to the kiwifruit import regulation under the Section 608e of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1937.

This proposed rule would relax the minimum size requirement for all varieties of Actinidia chinensis species kiwifruit to Size 49, defined in the requirements as a maximum of 64 pieces of fruit in an 8-pound sample. In addition, the proposed rule would exempt all varieties of Actinidia chinensis species kiwifruit from the current requirement that fruit packed in a container be fairly uniform in size.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help fruit, vegetable and specialty crop producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to 28 fruit, vegetable and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

More information about the marketing order is available on the 920 Kiwifruit webpage, the AMS Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage, or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-2491.