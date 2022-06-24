GO FISH Advocates for Louisiana’s Commercial Fishing Industry

Louisiana is an economic ecosystem of wetlands, waterways and generations that work them. A place where the livelihoods of commercial fishermen, seafood processors and restaurateurs all intertwine. Linking them all—from Lake Pontchartrain to the Atchafalaya Basin to the Gulf Coast—is a life source.

“Everything is tied to the water,” said Tracy Kuhns, President of the GO FISH Coalition, formed after the BP oil spill in 2010 as an advocate for commercial fishing. “It’s just part of your everyday life. The way you live.”

Industry Advocates

These days, fishing for a living can be harder than normal, as evidenced by storms that continue to ravage the industry and reverse fortunes. Businesses have yet to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm. The aftermath still scars the state.

