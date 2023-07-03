Climate Change Projected to Increase Costs of U.S. Vibrio Infections

Vibrio are bacteria that thrive in brackish and marine waters. In the United States, Vibrio are found in coastal areas and are most prevalent in the summer, when waters are warm. Many Vibrio species can cause human illness through foodborne and waterborne exposure. Foodborne exposure typically occurs from eating raw or undercooked seafood. Vibrio exposure may cause mild vomiting, diarrhea, swimmer’s ear, or skin infections. However, it can also result in rare but more serious outcomes like sepsis, amputations, and death.

Climate change is expected to expand the range and season of Vibrio infections as sea surface temperatures become warmer. There is evidence this already may be happening. In 2004, a Vibrio outbreak occurred in Alaska, more than 600 miles north of any previously recorded. Once rare in Oregon and Washington, infections now regularly occur there.

Researchers from USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the private consulting firm Industrial Economics Inc. (IEc) recently used data on sea surface temperatures and non-cholera Vibrio infection surveillance data to project how much climate change could increase the incidence of these infections in the United States. ERS’ per-case cost estimates of foodborne illnesses were used to project the costs of additional illnesses, including:

