10 Ways to Market “Just Because” Flowers to Increase Your Floral Sales

With all the hustle and bustle of your floral business moving from one holiday or special event to the next, finding ways to increase your sales in between those events can be challenging. That’s what makes “Just Because” flowers such a great idea. Many florists already feature a page of these types of arrangements on their websites.

So, how do you get customers to go to your website’s “Just Because” flowers page? Here, we share ten ideas that you can draw from. Start with one and make a splash on your social media feeds and through emails — then take the next idea and the next. This can give you months of promotions to provide consistent sales between those holidays and events!

1. Self-care

The concept of self-care is everywhere these days, particularly with so much stress and anxiety over the past few years! That’s why more and more people are choosing to purchase flowers for themselves. Promoting flowers as a means of self-care is also a great way to sell more flower subscriptions: It’s an easy way for customers to give themselves the gift of beauty and stress relief every month!

