Volpi Foods Unveils New Eco-Pack that Reduces Plastic in Charcuterie Packaging by 80%

ST. LOUIS — Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods announces a new Eco-Pack™ for the company’s line of award-winning, premium cured meats. The new paper material used in Volpi’s Eco-Pack™ is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack™ packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi’s previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack™ version this summer.

This new packaging takes Volpi’s sustainability efforts to the next level with even more plastic reductions. In 2021, Volpi transitioned its entire pre-sliced line to its first Eco-Pack™, which reduced plastic use by 70%. Since this launch, Volpi has diverted over 128 tons of plastic and is now reducing plastic by 80%.

“Our goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging, and we are proud to have achieved this,” says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. “For all of us to do our part in reducing plastic use, we know companies like ours need to make meaningful changes in how we package our products. It’s a win-win for consumers; why not buy a delicious product that’s in eco-friendly packaging?”

As the most trusted brand of charcuterie, Volpi Foods has a healthy, no-nonsense approach that demands the highest standards including a firm commitment to sustainability, even winning a 2022 Mindful Award. Volpi only sources from local midwest farmers to ensure every animal is Raised Responsibly™. This means securing third-party animal welfare auditing so that herds have agricultural biodiversity, comprehensive care from birth to humane harvest, are fed a primarily vegetarian diet, have the freedom to roam and socialize naturally, and are raised without steroids, growth promotants, or gestation crates. All of Volpi’s products are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, start with fresh, never frozen, meat — and are made without nitrates or nitrites.

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.