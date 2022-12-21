Veroni Adds Warmth and Flavor to the American Festive Tables Thanks to Its Fine Italian Charcuterie

Correggio (Italy) – Veroni, the beloved maker of Italian deli meats and specialty products, brings Italian flavors and high quality to the American festive tables with its finest charcuterie. Nothing captures the holiday spirit like family gatherings to share happy moments around a feast table. What better way to bring people together than with food? Whether it is for Christmas dinner or New Year’s Eve, Veroni offers the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in the best way possible. From the four pairing variations of the Enjoy AperiTime trays line – a ready-made selection of authentic Italian charcuterie, paired with cheese, dried fruits, and breadsticks – to the Italian regional specialties such as Speck and different types of salami, included in the Antipasto line, Veroni gives some tips to craft impressive charcuterie boards or prepare some typical Italian recipes.

Veroni’s influencer campaign shows different recipes declinations

As the phenomenon of sharing food photos on social media does not seem to come to an end, Veroni rides the way by planning Influencer campaigns, both in the US and in Italy, especially in this period. Thanks to their creativity, social media gurus realize amazing grazing boards, perfect for festive tables, or typical Italian recipes like “Gastronomic Panettone”, a real treat able to give an elegant final Italian touch. This is supported by a survey conducted for Veroni confirming that 78% of American consumers consider charcuterie a great addition to festive tables. Here are the Veroni family’s favorite pics: let’s be inspired to bring your menu to the next level.

(A delicious) Gallery

Match the Italian flavor of Veroni deli meats with some sweet bites and add some Christmas decorations.

Craft a Christmas wreath by combining Veroni charcuterie with delicious cheese and garnish with sprigs of rosemary!

Cheers to a new year with an elegant grazing table where the ingredients of the Enjoy AperiTime tray cleverly combines each other. Add some honey and jam for the right pairing.

Try to recreate a typical Italian “Gastromic Panettone” filled with your favorite Veroni charcuterie – its taste will bring you to Italy!

Veroni Salumi

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of its headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made salumi into the USA, which is sliced and packaged at the local facility, to preserve its flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery shops nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA. For more information, please visit http://www.veroni.com