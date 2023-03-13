Gov. Evers Urges FDA to Not Allow Non-Dairy Products to be Marketed as Dairy

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is urging the FDA to reconsider defining plant-based dairy alternatives as “dairy,” saying it threatens one of Wisconsin’s core industries.

In February, the FDA amended its position on marketing dairy. Originally, dairy was defined as products made from dairy animals. Evers said the new guidance proposes allowing non-dairy products — such as those made from nuts or plants — to be marketed as dairy.

Evers’ wrote a letter to the FDA saying this new definition is especially harmful to America’s Dairyland.

