Elaborate Charcuterie Board Businesses Boomed in the Pandemic

Charcuterie and cheese boards have always been a draw at big parties. Ironically, businesses that create gorgeous, Instagram-worthy “grazing boards” boomed in the pandemic as people sought out creative takeout options and ways to entertain small groups (or just themselves) at home. Here are five DC-area board businesses for your next gathering or summer picnic.

Buttercream & Burrata

Taylor Elkow fell into the charcuterie board business during the pandemic after posting her elaborate homemade creations on Instagram. Formerly a director of a nonprofit, Elkow launched Buttercream & Burrata last summer. Her menu offers an array of sizing options with beautiful boards for all sorts of clients and occasions, from wedding platters to brunch. For your intimate summer picnic for two or four, Elkow recommends a small board ($65) that includes up to seven cheeses and meats, vegetables, fruits (both dried and fresh), nuts, olives, and two spreads. Elkow also sells smaller boards at the occasional pop-up; her homemade baked goods can also be purchased locally at Foxtrot Market. Orders can be placed through her website.

