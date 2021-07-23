Italy’s Largest PDO Cheese Consortia Unite to Oppose Nutri-Score

The organizations behind two rival traditional Italian cheese specialties, Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano, held a joint board meeting for the first time in their history.

At the meeting, the two consortia behind the massive Protected Designation of Origin-protected cheeses said they would work together to oppose the adoption of Nutri-Score as the official front-of-pack food labeling (FOPL) system of Italy and Europe.

They also decided that the operators in their respective food chains will see their authorizations canceled should they add Nutri-Score or similar systems to the labels on the two kinds of cheese.

