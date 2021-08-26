CDC: Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Italian-Style Meats

CDC and partners are investigating two Salmonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style meats. People in both outbreaks report eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments before getting sick. Investigators are working to identify specific contaminated products and determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source.

What People at High Risk Should Do

You are at higher risk for severe Salmonella illness if you are 65 years or older, or if you have a health condition or take medicines that lower your body’s ability to fight germs. Children younger than 5 years are also more likely to get very sick from Salmonella.

Until we identify which Italian-style meats are making people sick, heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating if you are at higher risk. Italian-style meats include salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments. Heating food to a high enough temperature helps kill germs like Salmonella.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention