Pizza Industry Shows a Big Appetite for the Picnic Pizza System, Exceeding Pre-Order Expectations

SEATTLE–Picnic® (www.hellopicnic.com), the innovator of food automation technology, announced it has sold out of its first pre-sale offering of its award-winning pizza system within one week of its commercial launch. Due to rapid and high demand, Picnic will accelerate manufacturing and open its second wave of availability, with systems scheduled to be delivered to customers in the United States starting in Q2 of 2022.

“Our Picnic Pizza System received an overwhelming and enthusiastic response during the official unveiling of our commercial availability at last week’s International Pizza Expo and Conference,” said Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic. “We couldn’t have been more thrilled with the reception we received. Within 10 minutes of the show doors opening, our booth was packed. We heard attendees say they wanted to purchase the system right off the show floor, and others couldn’t believe how quickly it made pizzas.”

The Picnic Pizza System monthly subscription pricing ranges between $3,500-$5,000 depending on the configuration and production volumes. Picnic will manufacture and install existing customer orders through 2021 and new system orders will begin to ship in 2022.

In addition to today’s announcement, Picnic has completed successful pilots and deployments with customers in hospitality, entertainment, theme park, and restaurant industries. Picnic also recently announced several strategic partnerships with industry veterans like Orion Land Mark (OLM), National Service Cooperative, Baseline Hardware Financing, and iconic Seattle-based restaurateur Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR).

“We pride ourselves on creating unique experiences and refined, delicious food, and look forward to lending our expertise to Picnic,” said Ethan Stowell, Founder & CEO of ESR. “The Picnic Pizza System provides value to kitchens of all sizes. From small pizzerias to large stadiums, everyone understands the benefits of saving time, money, and labor. Picnic is unique in that it offers all of the above.”

The Picnic Pizza System is the only modular and configurable pizza assembly system commercially available in the market today helping save time, money, and labor through kitchen automation technology:

The system uses any restaurant’s existing menu to make up to 100 consistent pizzas per hour with a single unassisted operator.

The cost-effective pricing model includes free delivery and installation, requires minimal training, and is ideal for businesses of any size, from large corporations to individual-owned pizzerias.

Through the Picnic robotics-as-a-service subscription model (RaaS), the system requires no upfront costs, includes free on-site maintenance checks, and is monitored 24/7 for maximum uptime.

Food waste is a huge cost that Picnic helps reduce. Most restaurants see at least a costly 10% waste in pizza. Picnic help brings that number down to under 2%.

Companies interested in installing the Picnic Pizza System in their food operations can contact the company by visiting hellopicnic.com, emailing info@hellopicnic.com or calling 206.717.3455.

About Picnic:

Founded in 2016, Picnic (hellopicnic.com) has collected an experienced team of food and technology industry veterans to develop and provide specialized intelligent technology and solutions for the food service and hospitality industries. Restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, university and corporate campuses, casinos, hotels, cruise lines, sports venues, catering groups, healthcare cafeterias, small kiosks, ghost kitchen operators, mobile food operations, food trucks, delivery, and military sites are among the many segments poised to benefit from the company’s automated food assembly platform integrating RaaS, software, cloud, and deep learning technology.

Picnic continues to receive high profile recognition including the National Restaurant Association “Kitchen Innovations 2021 Award,” GeekWire 2021 finalist for “Hardware/Gadget/Robotics of the Year,” and inclusion in The FoodTech 500 2020.