Colorado’s Largest Flower Producer to Hit Market for Almost $10M

The Boulder Flower Farm, the state’s largest flower producer, is set to hit the real estate market on Tuesday, with a price tag of almost $9.75 million for the property and two businesses.

The Boulder County property at 4114 Oxford Rd. in Longmont spans almost 10 acres, with two existing companies operating on the land: the Fresh Herb Company, which sells live culinary herbs and flowers, and the Boulder Flower Farm, a founding member of the Boulder Farmers Market.

It also serves as an event venue, hosting up to 12 weddings annually, said listing agent Bob Dalton of real estate company Slifer Smith & Frampton in a Friday interview.

