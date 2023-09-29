Pompons, A Fall Classic

Autumn is truly a magical season full of turning leaves, apple harvests, and everything pumpkin spice. And there is no flower more associated with fall than the chrysanthemum!

Available in a myriad of autumnal hues such as bronze, rust, golden yellow, orange, and maroon, pompons bring fall vibes like no other. But they aren’t just a pretty face, pompoms are hugely versatile and can be enjoyed for two weeks + in arrangements if treated properly.

In addition to all that, these little beauties are hassle free and easy to store and handle. Dry storage is best, so you don’t even need to process them on arrival, simply place them in boxes directly in your coolers until needed.

