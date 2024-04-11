Pansies Named Newest Texas Superstar

The newest Texas Superstar plant – the pansy – is a versatile, tough, durable cold-hardy ornamental that provides color during an otherwise drab time of year.

Pansies are one of the most popular annual garden flowers for the landscape, said Paul Winski, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulture program specialist in the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences.

They come in a wide range of colors, including shades of purple, blue, yellow, orange and white. The flowers typically have a dark center called the “face” or “blotch,” which contrasts with the lighter-colored petals.

