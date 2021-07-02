Ornamental Sweet Potatoes Named Newest Texas Superstar

Ornamental sweet potatoes, a popular cover option in landscape bedding and container mixes for years, have been named the latest Texas Superstar.

They are warm-season annual selections of the same plant species that produces tubers loved by foodies, but these are primarily chosen for their tropical-looking foliage as a heat- and drought-resistant ground cover, said Brent Pemberton, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research ornamental horticulturist and Texas Superstar executive board member, Overton.

“There are too many varieties to dive into, but the new and old selections available are great for Texas,” he said. “They’re drought tolerant and provide great annual cover. Ornamental sweet potatoes are one of those plants that should have been a Texas Superstar already. We want to highlight them as a wonderful option for landscapes and as a filler or spiller in planters and containers.”

