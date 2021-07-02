Hall’s Beer Cheese Brings Back Fan-Favorite, Benedictine Spread for the Summer

(Lexington, KY) – Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC, the dip and spread company behind every great tailgate and party platter staple, brings back last summer’s must-have essential. Hall’s Beer Cheese launched the Benedictine Spread last year to massive retail success just in time for the Kentucky Derby. The product has returned to shelves this season and is now available exclusively at Liquor Barn retailers and at beercheese.com.

The Hall’s Benedictine’s crisp cucumber, onion, cream cheese, and spice fusion create a refreshing dip for crackers and vegetables after a long summer day, or as a spread for tea and finger sandwiches.

Hall’s Beer Cheese has been stocking refrigerators across the Bluegrass since the 1930s with the Hall’s Original Snappy variety. The Brand later expanded to include Hall’s Hot and Snappy and added the limited-edition summer seasonal Hall’s Benedictine Spread to its suite of products in 2020.

“The response from last year’s launch of Hall’s Benedictine spread was overwhelmingly positive. We were thrilled to be able to create a product that captured the nostalgia of this old southern favorite. Hall’s Benedictine brings a little to the table for everyone with its versatility. The fans spoke and we listened, we knew we had to bring back this instant classic for the season.” – Kit Crase, Majority-Owner Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC.

Hall’s Beer Cheese started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River. It has since evolved into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and others have featured the Hall’s Original Snappy Beer Cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.

Hall’s is a woman-majority, locally owned business based in Louisville, Kentucky. For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese, please visit: beercheese.com