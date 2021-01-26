Hall’s Beer Cheese Launching Pimento Spread in 2021 with Announcement at Specialty Food LIVE 2021

( Lexington, KY) Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC, the company behind the nationally recognized Hall’s Beer Cheese, considered the original beer cheese, will be releasing a new addition to their line of specialty dairy products. The Hall’s Pimento Spread will be available Spring of 2021. The Hall’s Pimento spread has been in development for several years, with the focus on a high-quality product that consumers associate with the Hall’s Beer Cheese brand. The newest addition to the Hall’s family of spreads, features a creamy blend of cheese with the snap and savory of fresh pimento peppers. The Hall’s Pimento spread is a prefect pairing for crackers, flatbreads, bagels and dipping vegetables.

“Our success with the Hot-N-Snappy, Original Beer Cheese, and our seasonal Hall’s Benedictine is a tough act to follow, so we wanted to make sure this recipe met the standards loyal customers expect from the Hall’s brand. The SFA Live 2021 is really our first introduction of the Hall’s Pimento spread to buyers, along with our entire existing line. Like many other companies, we have had to adapt quickly to the virtual meeting space. We are looking forward to putting Hall’s on virtual display and showcasing the full scope of our dips and spreads line this week. “ says Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC. majority owner.

About Hall’s Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, the Wall Street Journal, Food Network, Fork Report, and others have featured the fan favorite beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.

Halls is a majority female owned business based in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese and please visit; beercheese.com