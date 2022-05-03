Tangerine Beauty Crossvine Named New Texas Superstar

Tangerine Beauty crossvine, a native Texas vine with showy trumpet-shaped blooms and evergreen foliage, has been named the newest Texas Superstar plant.

Tangerine Beauty is known as crossvine due to the pattern inside its crosscut stem. It is a spring-blooming evergreen vine native to Texas and the southeastern U.S.

Greg Grant, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist, Smith County, said Tangerine Beauty’s namesake color is much showier than its native relative, trumpet creeper, that sports banana-yellow tubular flowers with maroon highlights. There are also selections of crossvine with colors ranging from orange to red.

