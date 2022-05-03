Syngenta Flowers Launches New Self-Service Order Entry Platform myFiora

Syngenta Flowers Floral May 3, 2022

Syngenta Flowers announced the launch of myFiora: a new order entry platform where customers can place orders at their own convenience. 

myFiora is a simple and powerful online platform at the service of growers.  With myFiora, it is easy to check the availability of products for the next five weeks and to place a direct order. Another great addition is the ability to download a product overview and upload an order request for the upcoming season.   

Olivier Clisson, Head of Sales EAME: “With myFiora, checking real time availability or placing an order has never been so easy and secure. MyFiora is developed for growers and together with our internal tool FIORA Expert, will continue to evolve over time as we build more functionalities.” 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Syngenta Flowers

