Announcing the Launch of Syngenta Flowers Stars Collection

A selection of the best genetics with a unique story and exclusive marketing support package

Today, Syngenta Flowers announces the launch of the Syngenta Flowers’ Stars collection, a selection of the company’s best genetics. The first edition of this Collection includes 19 series from its Annuals, Perennials and Biennials assortment. Each Star comes with an exclusive, recognizable Point-of-Sale package to boost sales at grower and retail level.

Syngenta Flowers’ breeding activities are focused on delivering innovations, bringing value to the growers and the rest of the chain. One example is Iberis Mermaid Lavender, a new hybrid Iberis that has just been launched commercially. This beautiful flowered plant has all the characteristics that one would expect from this Perennial, with the difference that this hybrid Iberis is suitable for summer production.

