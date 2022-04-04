Dutch Spring Trials to Take Place in Week 18

During the first week of May, eight breeders grouped together under the umbrella “Dutch Spring Trials” will be showing their assortment to growers, retailers and industry colleagues. These so-called pack trials have been a strong tradition going back many years and are the perfect occasion to review the latest pot and bedding plants on the greenhouse benches while discussing business possibilities on a one-to-one basis.

ABZ Seeds, Benary, Hem Genetics, MNP/Suntory, PanAmerican Seed, Prudac, Takii and Syngenta Flowers/Floranova will be welcoming visitors by appointment only on Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd, Wednesday 4th and Friday 6th May. No visits are scheduled on Thursday 5th of May as this is Liberation Day, a Dutch public holiday. Opening hours will be from 08:00 to 17:00 hrs.



Interested visitors are invited to make an appointment via the contact details below. Physical visits are preferred however a digital tour is also possible for those unable to travel. Please discuss the digital options with each company individually and upfront.



Hundreds of pot and bedding plants are waiting to be (re)discovered! Gear up for the upcoming season and book your appointment for the Dutch Spring Trials now!





ABZ Seeds

Vleetweg 12, 1619 PR Andijk

Ilona Smith | ilona.smith@abz-strawberry.nl



Benary

Koggeweg 11-A, 1606 ML Venhuizen

Fulco Spithoven | fulco.spithoven@benary.com



Hem Genetics

Hemmerbuurt 98, 1607 CL Hem

Carola Mantel | info@hemgenetics.com



MNP Suntory

Weteringweg 3-A, 2155 MV Leimuiderbrug

Erwin Giezen | info@mnpflowers.com



PanAmerican Seed

Elbaweg 35, 1607 MN Hem

Eva van der Cruijsen | eventseu@panamseed.com



Prudac

Brejeland 17, 1602 KZ Enkhuizen

Ard Ammerlaan | ArdAmmerlaan@Prudac.com



Takii

HortiparQ, Mijnsherenweg 23, 1433 AP Kudelstaart

Sven Paauwe | spa@takii.eu



Syngenta Flowers | Floranova

Cornelis Kuinweg 28A, 1619PE Andijk

Gerard Werink | gerard.werink@syngenta.com