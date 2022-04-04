Hicks Commercial Sales Launches Newly Redesigned Website

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Hicks Commercial Sales, the wholesale division of Hicks Nurseries, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned e-commerce website https://hickscommercialsales.com/. New features create an easier, faster, and more efficient way of doing business, and include:

Access to product information with real-time availability and pricing.

Ability to request quotes and place orders 24/7.

An account management portal to view and print quotes, orders, ticket history, and account summary.

“Our goal is to ensure our wholesale customers have the tools they need to be successful. Our new website experience will save our customers time and money, allowing them to get the quality products they need at their convenience,” said Stephen Hicks, President of Hicks Nurseries.

Due to the strength of their vendor relationships and buying power, Hicks Commercial Sales is in-stock with the highest quality products, making them the go-to source for horticulturists. In addition to trees, shrubs, perennials, and a broad greenhouse offering, the wholesaler also stocks fertilizer, mulch, soil, and other supplies needed by landscape professionals.

“Our buying team travels the country to find truly beautiful and unique plants, chosen specifically for our customers,” said John Merlein, Merchandise Manager for Hicks Commercial Sales. “Our goal is to ensure we always have the freshest selection and vast quantities our accounts need to get their jobs done.”

The wholesale nursery’s clientele includes landscape contractors and designers, interior plantscapers, florists, municipalities, garden centers, movie and television production companies, zoos, golf courses and others, servicing them year-round.

For more information visit hickscommercialsales.com.

About Hicks Commercial Sales

Hicks Commercial Sales is the leading wholesale nursery on Long Island with an unrivaled selection of woody plants and foliage in one convenient location. It is a division of Hicks Nurseries, a sixth-generation family business and Long Island’s largest garden center. Hicks Commercial Sales serves horticultural professionals in trade and retail businesses from Manhattan to Montauk and is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, NY.