AgriLife Research Fundraiser Aims to Help Set Vernon as Texas ‘Hibiscus Capital’

About 600 hardy hibiscus plants, which were part of plant breeding trials at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Vernon, went home with community members across Wilbarger County.

The third-annual hibiscus giveaway was part of a joint event held by the center at Vernon and the City of Vernon — taking place during the National Garden Bureau’s Year of the Hardy Hibiscus.

“The plants we give to the city for this event make a lovely addition to any residential garden or in front of businesses and public buildings since they are no longer needed in the breeding process,” said Dariusz Malinowski, Ph.D.Texas A&M AgriLife Research forage and ornamental breeding professor in the Texas A&M University Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Vernon.

