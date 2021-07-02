Look out, Hippy Psychedelic Roses are hitting the road for the first-ever Hippy Psychedelic Rose Love-In hosted at Nordlie Detroit, MI! Presenting with Jet Fresh Flowers from Miami and Ecuador, come spend the day with them surrounded by fun, flowers, food and music on October 20, 2021 starting at 11am.

Prepare to see a wide range of color-enhanced Hippy Psychedelic Roses from their large selection. For floral designers who’ve been intrigued by color-enhanced roses but also hesitant, this is the place to be to see them in action. Visitors will get a first-hand look at the many different Hippy Psychedelic Roses offered from their boutique farm, Jet Fresh Flower Growers, and get to see them perform in arrangements during the live floral demonstrations.

Attendees will also receive exclusive Hippy Psychedelic Rose Love-In swag to commemorate this groovy occasion. But that’s not all! They will also have a Hippy Psychedelic Love-In Costume Contest for a cash prize. Come dressed in your best hippy gear to be eligible to win

