Proven Winners ColorChoice Bare Root Roses, an On-Time Solution For Greater Demand

Spring Meadow Nursery heads into its third year of offering its hardy shrub roses in bare root stock, and the timing couldn’t be better.

In 2018, Spring Meadow partnered with Certified Roses to offer Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrub roses in bare root stock. Located in Tyler, Texas, Certified Roses is a leading producer and wholesaler of a wide variety of garden roses, and for the past three years they have been the exclusive grower of Proven Winners® ColorChoice® award-winning roses.

“The partnership with Certified Roses was a natural choice. They have a wealth of experience growing roses, and we knew we could be confident they’d produce healthy, vigorous plants.” said Spring Meadow general manager Jeremy Deppe, “The past few years have been instrumental in developing a streamlined system to deliver these plants to our customers so they can offer them earlier in the season and get a jump on spring sales.”

With the current high demand for finished plants, having this partnership up and running smoothly couldn’t come at a better time. Proven Winners® ColorChoice® bare root roses are an instant selling solution as they can be immediately potted into two or three-gallon branded containers, be brought out of dormancy in a warm greenhouse, and taken to the retail sales floor. They are the perfect answer for growers who need to add high-quality roses that are ready for retail, as they require little to no trimming to become a salable, blooming container.

Spring Meadow sales manager Tony Thom said, “There just isn’t a more cost-effective way to get big, blooming roses to market early in the shipping season than with bare roots.” He continued, “Through our partnership with Certified Roses, Spring Meadow can offer our customers hefty, bare root stock of 14 rose cultivars that provide growers and retailers industry-leading rose margins. Not to mention, with the current increase in demand for product that our industry is facing, this program is a great solution to quickly filling the supply void.”

Proven Winners® ColorChoice® bare root rose varieties include At Last®, Oso Easy® Double Pink, Oso Easy Double Red®, Oso Easy Hot Paprika®, Oso Easy Italian Ice®, Oso Easy Lemon Zest®, Oso Easy® Mango Salsa, Oso Easy Paprika®, Oso Easy Peasy®, Oso Easy® Petit Pink, Oso Easy® Urban Legend®, Suñorita®, Ringo®, and the brand-new Ringo All Star™ Rosa.

Growers interested in ordering Proven Winners® ColorChoice® bare root roses should contact their Spring Meadow Nursery account manager as early as possible in the 2021 season. Certified harvests the roses from November through February and usually finishes shipping to customers around the middle of March, dependent on the weather. Orders placed with Spring Meadow account reps ship directly to nurseries from Certified Roses. More information can be found at http://bit.ly/SMNBareRoots.

Spring Meadow Nursery, Inc. is the exclusive woody plant licensee of the Proven Winners® brand. Located in Grand Haven, MI, Spring Meadow Nursery sells directly to nurseries and growers and is an industry leader in woody plant liners, producing over 350 shrub varieties marketed under the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® name. For more information about its full line of ornamental shrub varieties, visit SpringMeadowNursery.com.