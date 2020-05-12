Proven Winners ColorChoice Oso Easy Double Pink Rose Proves a Strong Competitor in 2021 Trials

Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Oso Easy® Double Pink Rosa is making news this spring as it collects awards in two major rose trials.

The American Rose Society has released its choices for the 2021 Award of Excellence, and Oso Easy® Double Pink rose was honored with the top award in the no spray division.

In addition, the American Rose Trials for Sustainability (A.R.T.S.) just announced trial results for the 2021 season and Oso Easy® Double Pink landscape rose was chosen for a Local Artist Award in two regions.

Bred by Alain Meilland and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery, Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Oso Easy® Double Pink rose boasts excellent disease resistance and abundant, continuous blooms on a low, mounding habit.

Nursery Management Magazine announced the results of the A.R.T.S. trials to the public in a May 4 article titled “Reliable Roses”. The A.R.T.S. adjudicators identify which roses are the most pest resistant, drought tolerant, low maintenance, vigorous and beautiful in each region. In order for a cultivar to be awarded an A.R.T.S. Local Artist award, they must perform equal to or better than the industry standards.

As stated in the article, A.R.T.S. uses the Köppen climate system to delineate rose evaluation regions, as it accounts for both temperature and precipitation levels. Oso Easy® Double Pink rose performed exceptionally well in the Dfa climate zone (humid continental; warm summer) and the Dfb climate zone (humid continental; cool summer) which earned it two Local Artist Awards.

The American Rose Society’s Award of Excellence (AOE) recognizes new miniature and miniflora rose varieties of superior quality and marked distinction. Roses are evaluated for two to three years in eight AOE test gardens, spaced geographically across the United States.

Since 2013, roses may be entered in a no spray division, a preventive spray division, or in both. Each test garden has an AOE supervisor and five evaluators who score the entries on eleven criteria, four times during each growing season. At the end of the trial period, Awards of Excellence are given to deserving entries, which this year proved to be Oso Easy® Double Pink rose in the no spray division.

Visit www.ProvenWinners-Shrubs.com

and www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.