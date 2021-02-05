National Perennial of the Year: ‘Cat’s Pajamas’ Nepeta

The Purrfect Perennial for Your Hot, Sunny Landscape

Showy, easy care perennial for landscapes

Vibrant blue flowers from top to bottom

Attracts loads of pollinators

Deer and rabbit resistant

Thrives in all-day sunshine

12-14” tall x 18-20” spread

Perennial in USDA Zones 3-8

Pronounced “NEP-it-uh”

If you’ve ever grown catmint and were disappointed in how it split open and oozed over onto its neighbors, we have good news! ‘Cat’s Pajamas’ will be the most well-behaved catmint you’ve ever seen. Its shape is like a blue bowling ball in the landscape—neatly rounded and covered top to bottom for most of the summer in bubbly blue blossoms. You’ll find that it starts blooming a bit earlier than most catmints, too.

