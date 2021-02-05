National Perennial of the Year: ‘Cat’s Pajamas’ Nepeta

Proven Winners Floral February 5, 2021

The Purrfect Perennial for Your Hot, Sunny Landscape

  • Showy, easy care perennial for landscapes
  • Vibrant blue flowers from top to bottom
  • Attracts loads of pollinators
  • Deer and rabbit resistant
  • Thrives in all-day sunshine
  • 12-14” tall x 18-20” spread
  • Perennial in USDA Zones 3-8
  • Pronounced “NEP-it-uh”

If you’ve ever grown catmint and were disappointed in how it split open and oozed over onto its neighbors, we have good news! ‘Cat’s Pajamas’ will be the most well-behaved catmint you’ve ever seen. Its shape is like a blue bowling ball in the landscape—neatly rounded and covered top to bottom for most of the summer in bubbly blue blossoms. You’ll find that it starts blooming a bit earlier than most catmints, too.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Proven Winners

~

Related Articles