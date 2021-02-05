National Perennial of the Year: ‘Cat’s Pajamas’ Nepeta

The Purrfect Perennial for Your Hot, Sunny Landscape
- Showy, easy care perennial for landscapes
- Vibrant blue flowers from top to bottom
- Attracts loads of pollinators
- Deer and rabbit resistant
- Thrives in all-day sunshine
- 12-14” tall x 18-20” spread
- Perennial in USDA Zones 3-8
- Pronounced “NEP-it-uh”
If you’ve ever grown catmint and were disappointed in how it split open and oozed over onto its neighbors, we have good news! ‘Cat’s Pajamas’ will be the most well-behaved catmint you’ve ever seen. Its shape is like a blue bowling ball in the landscape—neatly rounded and covered top to bottom for most of the summer in bubbly blue blossoms. You’ll find that it starts blooming a bit earlier than most catmints, too.
To read the rest of the story, please go to: Proven Winners