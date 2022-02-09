Four Star Greenhouse: Eco-friendly Containers are Here

Experts estimate that only 2 to 10% of plastic pots in the United States are truly recycled, with most of them ending up in the landfill. Proven Winners’® new Eco+ Grande™ container, which can be planted and is compostable, may just change everything.

With a background in plastic injection molding, Danny Mishek knows a lot about plastics and enough about the environment to wonder why so many products are still designed to last 1,200 years.

He started thinking about single-use products and realized “that products like plant containers don’t need to be around forever and can bring organic elements into industrial compost facilities,” he said. “Plant containers jumped right out at me. I knew they could be improved.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Four Star Greenhouse