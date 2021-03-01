Proven Winners 2021 Retail Resource Guide

Thomas Cooper coined the phrase, “A garden is never as good as it will be next year.” As good as this year was, there’s always room to reflect on what worked well, what could have gone better and what new opportunities we can pursue over the coming season. So, as we begin our planning for the new season, one of our main goals is to improve our retail programs, marketing campaigns and services to better support our valued IGC customers.

Many of us can agree that the past year has had its challenges – be it weather, staffing or simply the struggles we all face on a day-to-day basis. What we’ve found in our travels, however, is that despite the challenges faced, the amazing resiliency, creativity and passion that you bring to work every day motivates us all to do better.

That passion is what drives the team at Proven Winners to select the best new plants, create engaging marketing content and most importantly, inspire consumers. View the 2021 guide here.