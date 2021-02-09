2021 Rose of the Year: OSO EASY Italian Ice® Rosa

Always a crowd favorite, the sweet pinks, yellows and oranges of this landscape rose are like the ever-popular ‘Peace’ rose but on a strongly disease resistant, easy to grow plant.

You will be amazed how, without ever needing to trim off the spent blossoms, this rose continually makes new flowers again and again right up until frost. Of course, it won’t hurt it a bit to snip a few for a fresh bouquet.

Strong disease resistance means you’ll never need to spray to keep it healthy. This is truly a fabulous, low maintenance rose!

