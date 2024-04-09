Proven Winners Announces New Retail Solutions Manager

Caitlin Hupp brings more than a decade of experience in the industry to strengthen, support and grow relationships with independent garden centers in the West and Midwest.

[DeKalb, IL] – Caitlin Hupp has joined the Proven Winners® Retail Solutions Team, covering the Midwest and Western regions of the U.S. and Canada. In this newly created role, Hupp will use her years of experience and intimate knowledge of the garden center industry to focus on the needs of IGCs and strengthen the brand’s relationships in her designated territory. In addition, she will work to create new partnerships and brand-building opportunities within this vital segment of our industry.

“This role perfectly marries my creativity and love of marketing with my passion for people and plants,” Hupp said. “I am thrilled to work with the talented people of Proven Winners. The support the brand offers IGCs is unmatched. I look forward to being a part of this team supporting IGCs and continuing to move the industry forward.”

Hupp was named one of the 40 Under 40 class of 2020 by Greenhouse Product News, has been active in the Women in Horticulture program with the Colorado Nursery and Greenhouse Association for the last two years and is currently president of the Kansas Nursery and Landscape Association.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be expanding and strengthening our IGC support team with the addition of Caitlin,” said Jessica DeGraaf, director of retail accounts for Proven Winners. “She is a true professional who is passionate about supporting independents and creating meaningful connections within the industry. We are excited to welcome her wealth of knowledge and connections to this role.” After graduating from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and strategic communications, Hupp discovered her passion for the green industry as the marketing director for Loma Vista Nursery in Ottawa, Kansas. She eventually transitioned into a role as territory manager and has spent the last decade servicing landscape professionals and independent garden centers across the Midwest. In this role, Hupp was influential in building relationships and programs with key independent garden centers in her territory.

