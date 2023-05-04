Proven Winners Announces 2024 New Varieties

[DeKalb, IL] – Proven Winners® is proud to announce the introduction of over 75 new varieties of annuals, perennials and shrubs for the 2024 season. These exceptional new selections are the culmination of years of careful breeding, selection, and attention to consumer demand. Each has been rigorously tested for superior garden performance including disease resistance, vigor, durability and more. Complete information about the 2024 new releases, including an in-depth video of all new Proven Winners plants and products, can be found at www.provenwinners.com/2024_Resources.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new Proven Winners® varieties,” said Kevin Hurd, Vice-President of Product Development. “These plants were carefully selected for their exceptional garden performance across growing conditions, their beauty and consumer draw.” Hurd leads the multi-year trial process for new introductions which involves testing plants in containers and in-ground trials in multiple locations. Only the very best advance through the process toward introduction.

Growers and grower-retailers who are interested in Proven Winners 2024 new releases should contact their preferred broker or Proven Winners propagator for details.

Proven Winners is a global plant brand that hybridizes and introduces the industry’s leading annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and houseplants to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking, and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers, and home gardeners, have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white branded container. More information on Proven Winners is available here: https://www.provenwinners.com/