2021 National Annual of the Year: Supertunia Mini Vista Pink Star Petunia

There’s no denying the popularity of Supertunia Vista® Bubblegum® petunia, but we know you will adore her “little sister” – Supertunia Mini Vista® Pink Star. She displays the same amazing vigor as a Vista but in a more petite package.

Where a more densely mounded petunia is a better fit, try this star patterned, smaller flowered selection with delightfully striped pink and white blossoms which completely blanket the foliage. It’s is ideal for creating a mass of color along the front of a border where you won’t need to continuously trim it off the sidewalk. But don’t let its smaller size fool you. Its exuberant growth will quickly fill your patio pots, hanging baskets and window boxes with glitzy blooms.

Like all Supertunias, there’s no need to remove any of Mini Vista Pink Star’s spent flowers for continuous color from spring into fall. Though petunias will grow in part sun (4-6 hours of direct sun), they bloom far more prolifically in six or more hours of sun per day.

