Opening of Dutch Lily Days 2023 Changes its Style

The opening of the Dutch Lily Days, which takes place at 11:30 on June 6 at Royal Van Zanten in Hillegom, is changing its style this year. Royal Van Zanten envisages the promotion of the Dutch lily as a common concern of the sector. For this reason, it is offering a platform for different players in the lily sector during the opening ceremony. In addition, a new lily line will be launched, and Royal FloraHolland will present the new promotional campaign for the Lily product group.

The Dutch Lily Days is the premiere event at which players in the lily sector can visit each other during an entire week. This year, 14 participants are opening their demonstration greenhouses from June 6 to 9 to display their assortment and innovations. The latest trends and developments will also be discussed.

Thousands of visitors

Thousands of visitors from near and far are projected to attend the eleventh Dutch Lily Days in June. For an entire week, they can drop by no fewer than 14 Dutch lily breeders and exporters to obtain a complete picture of the latest developments in lily land and meet the most important players.

