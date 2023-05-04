Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery: Board Member named 2023 Wisconsin Master Agriculturist

Ellsworth, Wis. – In case you missed it, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Board Member Marty Hallock was named the 2023 Wisconsin Master Agriculturist for his dedication to dairy farming and education.

Hallock is an industry leader who manages a 1,400 cow dairy in Buffalo County.

“Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proud to be a farmer-owned co-op supported by farms like Marty Hallock’s,” said Paul Bauer, CEO and general manager of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. “On behalf of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, we would like to congratulate Marty on his recognition and thank him for his work to support the dairy industry and the community.”

