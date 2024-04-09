Experience the Spectacular: Dine Amongst the Biggest Bloom in Years at The Flower Fields

CARLSBAD, CA – The highly anticipated, and award-winning Field to Vase Dinner is returning to The Flower Fields in Carlsbad for another year of celebrating the beauty of locally grown flowers. This year’s event promises to be even more spectacular than ever. The bloom at The Flower Fields is the biggest in years and the featured designer will be none other than longtime American Grown supporter, Kelly Shore of Petals by the Shore and The Floral Source who will be enhancing the farm-to-table dining experience with her signature stunning lush tablescapes.

Guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening of fine dining, featuring a delectable menu of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, expertly prepared by award winning Chef Matthew Baker of Feast on This enjoyed alongside wine pairings from South Coast Winery. The evening will also include a tour of the Flower Fields, where guests will have the opportunity to meet flower farmer Mike A. Mellano of Mellano & Company and learn about his family’s flower farming history, sustainable flower farming practices, and partnership with The Flower Fields.

“We can’t think of a better place to showcase the beauty and sustainability of locally grown flowers”, said Camron King, CEO and Ambassador of Certified American Grown, the proud presenter of the Field to Vase Dinner. “The Flower Fields is an incredible venue, and we are excited to be sharing the importance of American-grown flowers and supporting our local flower farmers.”

“We’re honored to have the Field to Vase Dinner return,” said Mike A. Mellano, CEO of Mellano & Company. “We take great pride in growing the highest quality flowers possible in a sustainable manner, and we’re excited to share them with guests at this special event.”

In addition to the farm-to-table dining experience, guests will enjoy live music, local microbrews from Arcana Brewing, quality kombuchas from Boochcraft and a DIY flower bar amongst many other aspects of the event. Guests also have the opportunity to meet and chat with the farm’s growers and other industry leaders, learning about farming and producing gorgeous American grown flowers and foliage. The event promises to be a night to remember, celebrating the beauty of flowers, the importance of sustainable agriculture, and the joy of sharing a meal with friends and loved ones.

The annual Field to Vase Dinner will take place on April 11, 2024. Tickets for the event are on sale now and will sell out, so interested guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit our Eventbrite page.