Point Reyes Shines With Eleven Awards at  California State Fair

[Sacramento, CA]— The California State Fair unveiled the winners of the 2024 Commercial Cheese Competition, spotlighting outstanding artistry and the abundant variety within California’s artisan cheese making landscape. Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. was awarded an impressive eleven awards at this year’s competition. Notably, Toma, TomaRashi and Aged Gouda each received esteemed “Best in California” titles, a testament to the 24 year old company’s continued commitment to excellence. In addition to the ‘Best in California’ awards, Original Blue, Bay Blue, CA Coastal, Fennel Blue, TomaTruffle, and TomaProvence won Golds, while Point Reyes Brie and Young Gouda earned Silver Awards.

“How wonderful to be recognized by the CA State Fair with 11 awards across our product line!” exclaimed Kuba Hemmerling, VP of Operations at Point Reyes. “Our cheese makers are laser-focused on quality and consistency, no matter if it is a new cheese we’ve just introduced like Fennel Blue, or a long-standing, fan favorite like Toma. I’m thrilled to share these honors with the team.”

A panel of 12 judges assessed more than 130 submissions, considering factors such as appearance, aroma, texture, and flavor. The event drew participation from 15 cheese manufacturers, ranging from small-scale artisans to larger producers. The awards ceremony is set for July 22nd, at the California State Fair, where these exceptional cheeses will be spotlighted in the California Kitchen Exhibit, Building B, from July 12–28th.

While Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. commemorates the accomplishments at the California State Fair, they remain steadfast in their commitment to preserving the principles of quality, sustainability, and community that have shaped their success over the past 24 years.

About Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959 Bob and Dean Giacomini established their sustainable dairy farm along Highway 1, just north of Point Reyes Station. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, the family opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center, offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. Three of the Giacomini sisters, Diana, Lynn and Jill now own and run the WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned company that is recognized internationally as an award-winning producer of best-in-class, hand-crafted, artisan cheese. With production locations on the farm and in nearby Petaluma, the Point Reyes Farmstead product line contains Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, TomaRashi, Gouda, and Quinta. The product line is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at The Fork, local-area farmers’ markets and online at https://pointreyescheese.com/