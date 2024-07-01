Point Reyes Farmstead Unveils Two New Cheeses: Fennel Blue & Truffle Brie

Point Reyes, CA — Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. exhibited at the 68th annual Summer Fancy Foods Show held on June 23-25, 2024 at the Javits Center in New York. More than 2.300 artisan products from 56 countries were featured. Attendees who visited the booth got to sample the award-winning cheese line-up as well as its two newest editions: Fennel Blue and Truffle Brie.

“This is our 23rd year exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show and we’re just as excited as we were back in 2001,” said Lynn Giacomini Stray, COO. “Both Fennel Blue and Truffle Brie are so unique in their categories, not just because of the incredible flavor variations, but because of the care we put into every handcrafted batch. Our focus remains on celebrating the quality of our pristine California milk in every wheel of cheese we make.”

Famous for their award-winning blue cheeses, Point Reyes is introducing Fennel Blue, a version of its beloved Bay Blue, infused with aromatic fennel seeds. Unique and flavorful, the mild blue pungency and umami richness of rustic-style Bay Blue comes together with the added layer of the subtle sweetness of fennel.

Truffle Brie, also being launched, is Point Reyes’ second cheese using black summer truffles from Sabatino Tartufi in Umbria, Italy. Each luscious wheel is decadent and silky-smooth, both buttery and earthy. The balanced umami flavors add depth, complementing the cream-filled texture, creating a beautiful complexity to each bite.