Point Reyes Wins Mindful Award for Cheese Product of the Year

Point Reyes, CA — Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company is honored with the 2023 Mindful Award for Cheese of the Year. With hundreds of categories and thousands of entries each year, Mindful Awards honor businesses who exceed in running successful companies and producing delicious products while keeping ethics, sustainability, transparency and more at the forefront of their goals.

“Overall, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, family heritage, community engagement, as well as amazing taste, collectively contribute to their reputation as a standout winner for Cheese product of the Year.” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Mindful Awards.

“The recognition from Mindful Awards is especially gratifying” said Jill Giacomini Basch, Co-Owner and CMO, “as a certified women-owned dairy and artisan food producer, our focus has always been about more than just making and selling great tasting cheese. It’s been about growing a successfully sustainable business that benefits our employees, our community and the environment.”

This year’s program attracted more than 1,825 nominations from companies all over the world. Mindful recipients are evaluated by an independent panel of experts based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency. We work hard to be a conscious company; always supporting our bottom line, the livelihoods of our employees and the economic health of our local community.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959, Bob and Dean Giacomini established their successful dairy farm just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making hand-crafted cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, now WBENC certified Women-Owned by sisters Diana, Lynn and Jill, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma, with the opening of a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center. The Point Reyes product line consisting of Toma, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, Bay Blue, Gouda, Quinta and Original Blue, is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at the Fork, Bay Area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.

To learn more about Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company, please visit www.pointreyescheese.com.